MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the school year winds down, South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that school buses are still on the roads.

Trooper Lena Butler said it’s important for drivers to stay vigilant about school bus stop signs. The rules are different for different types of roads.

On a two-lane road, drivers must stop regardless of what side of the road they’re on. On a road with more than two lanes, drivers only have to stop if they’re going in the same direction as the bus.

Butler said troopers identify problem spots and patrol those areas often.

“Any time we get anything pertaining to that, we always address it and put extra officers out,” Butler said. “We see a lot of distracted driving when it comes to cellphone violations. A lot of times, people are doing something else.”

Butler said the punishment for violating a school bus stop sign is a fine of $1,062 and 6 points on the driver’s license.