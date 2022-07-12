MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlanta Braves will be bringing the World Series trophy to Myrtle Beach and Darlington this summer, according to a news release.

The trophy will be in Myrtle Beach July 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane, according to the release.

The trophy will also make a stop in Darlington Aug. 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Darlington Raceway, according to the release.

Fans will be able to take photos with the trophy and there will be item giveaways and a chance to win a VIP Sweepstakes experience at Truist Park when the Braves take on the New York Mets on Oct. 1, according to the release.

More details about all of the trophy’s stops can be found on the Braves website.