MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian.
Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App
Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson.
Other carriers’ customers can also roam on the AT&T networks so they can connect if their carrier’s service is unavailable after the storm.
A full list of ZIP codes where overage charges will be waived can be found on the AT&T website.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.