MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — AT&T is waiving all talk, text, and data overage charges for postpaid and pre-paid customers in Myrtle Beach, Florence and other areas of South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian.

Data overage charges will be waived from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8, according to a company spokesperson.

Other carriers’ customers can also roam on the AT&T networks so they can connect if their carrier’s service is unavailable after the storm.

A full list of ZIP codes where overage charges will be waived can be found on the AT&T website.