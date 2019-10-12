Authorities investigating after finding body behind Robeson County supermarket

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after a dead body was found in a wooded area of St. Pauls.
Major Damien Mclean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 the body was discovered behind a Piggly Wiggly on South Fifth Street.
The circumstances surrounding this are still unclear. Investigators are working to learn more now.
More information is expected to be released soon.
