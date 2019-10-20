Authorities searching for endangered 72-year-old man last seen in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are searching for a man who went missing and is in danger.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an Endangered Person Notification Sunday for 72-year-old Larry Edward Wilson.

Larry Edward Wilson

Wilson is described as being 6’2″, 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a purple and gold Omega Fraternity shirt and tan pants.

He was last seen on E. Charlotte Ave in Sumter around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities also urge the public to be on the lookout for a 2009 Nissan Altima with paint chipping on the hood. The license plate number is MS276.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.