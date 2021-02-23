Autopsy reveals missing Maxton man whose burned body was found died of gunshot wound

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Autopsy results show a missing Maxton man whose burned body was found in a home died of a gunshot wound.

The body of missing man Justin Cody Hunt, 30, was found burned in a home in April 2020 after being reported missing by family members. The autopsy report from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shows that Hunt died of a gunshot wound to the chest/abdomen area.

Nicholas Goodman, 28, and a 17-year-old juvenile were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary in addition to the murder charge. The 17-year-old also was charged with first-degree arson.

Austin Ransom, 19, of Maxton, also was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree arson, and second-degree burglary in connection with the case.