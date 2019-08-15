Bennettsville man charged with dealing crack cocaine base

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged with dealing crack cocaine base.

Adrian Ingram, 31, was arrested by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation called “Operation Spring Clean.” Ingram was found in Columbia, SC, on Wednesday by the US Marshals Task Force.

Ingram has been charged with trafficking in cocaine base (Crack), first offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, first offense, and failure to stop for blue lights, second offense.