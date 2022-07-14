HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A bicyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:29 p.m. Wednesday night on Burcale Road, near Claypond Road.

A Honda Accord and the bicyclist were traveling west on Burcale road, when the bicyclist changed lanes and was hit by the Accord, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Their name has not yet been released. The driver of the Accord was not hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

