Biden, Harris make campaign stops in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both made campaign stops in South Carolina Sunday.

Senator Harris was at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville, SC and spoke to several issues- including immigration, equal pay and health care.

This is her ninth visit to the Palmetto State, and she emphasized that she was paying close attention to the issues affecting locals.

“The most important is the process of listening, knowing that the issues that impact the Pee Dee… are issues that impact the entire country and need to be addressed,” Senator Harris said.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Biden was hitting the campaign trail in the Lowcountry.

He attended services at the Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston, where he was introduced and endorsed by Reverend James A. Keeton.

The Morris Brown AME church is only blocks away from the Mother Emmanuel AME Church. That’s where a white supremacist gunned down nine people participating in a prayer service back in 2015.

“I was absolutely dumbfounded by the generosity and the Christian spirit of those parishioners,” Biden said. “They forgave that white supremacist that came in and killed them. They forgave him. And I needed some of that grace, excuse the point of personal privilege, because several months earlier I lost my son and I needed…I needed encouragement. I found it. I found it in that church.”

Biden was in Sumter on Saturday, where he apologized for remarks he made about working with segregationists earlier in his career.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to folks that I was praising those people who I opposed time and again? Yes I was,” Biden said. “I regret it and I’m sorry for any of the pain and misconception it may have caused to anybody.”

Biden will be heading for Iowa for his next campaign event, according to his website.

Harris is expected to host a Town Hall event Monday afternoon at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.