Body found behind Kroger in Carolina Forest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating a body found behind a grocery store in the Carolina Forest area.

The coroner’s office is responding to the scene of a body found behind the Kroger on Renee Drive on Monday afternoon, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge. That Kroger is in a plaza at the intersection of Hwy 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard.

There is no threat to the community, according to Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson with the Horry County Police Department.

This is a developing story. No further details are available at this time.

