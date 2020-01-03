Body found inside burning car in Maxton identified

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Authorities have identified the body of a man that was found inside a burning car in the Maxton area.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jimmy Ray Oxendine, 47, of Maxton. The autopsy and toxicology were performed Friday morning by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office. The preliminary autopsy by the Examiner’s Office did not find that any type of gunshot, stabbing or assault caused the death of Oxendine.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 300 block of Greely Road in Maxton for a “vehicle fire with a body inside of the vehicle,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Arson Divisions are investigating the case as they await the toxicology report. Robeson County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation. Prospect Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have conducted several interviews and obtained surveillance footage that traced Oxendine’s locations throughout the night and morning of his death.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is requesting anyone with information about the case to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100