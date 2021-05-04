Broadway at the Beach, Barefoot Landing businesses host job crawl to combat unemployment gaps

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local employers at Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing are hosting a hiring event Tuesday and Wednesday to combat worker shortages.

It’s a struggle many businesses are facing right now — finding people to hire.

‘Now hiring’ signs hang in windows and doors ahead of an anticipated busy summer season.

Dozens of shops, entertainment venues, and restaurants, like Señor Frogs, are looking to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Señor Frogs employees say their busiest months are May through September.

“We are just looking for people that want to work, join the team, and be excited about all the sales,” Señor Frogs’ Danielle Blackwell said.

The restaurant is already short-staffed and anticipates the season to only pick up in the coming weeks and months ahead.

It’s just getting to be the start of tourist season and several businesses are already struggling to keep up with business demands.

“People have to wait even though we have open tables because we don’t have the staff to either prepare the food or wait on them,” Blackwell said.

Señor Frogs has almost been reopen for a year since having to shutdown during the pandemic. While customers are returning, employees are not.

Broadway at the Beach businesses participating in the job crawl Tuesday morning will be set up outside their doors from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. If there’s inclement weather, employers will be set up inside their business.

Barefoot Landing will hold its hiring event Wednesday at the same time.

