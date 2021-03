LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a bus fire on Hwy 701 in Loris.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, Hwy 701 at Cheryl Road is currently closed to traffic. Crews were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. to aid the Loris Fire Department.

There are no reported injuries.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays.

Count on News13 for updates.