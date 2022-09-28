MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here is a list of cancellations and postponements across the Grand Strand as the region prepares for severe weather as Ian advances up the East Coast.

POSTPONED

Myrtle Beach Public Safety Day originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Oct. 22. The event features fire and police departments from Horry and Georgetown counties displaying their equipment and activities for businesses and children.

The Surfside Beach Family Festival scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Nov. 5.

BrookGreen Gardens’ Harvest Home Weekend scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been postponed until Oct. 8-9.

The “Nights at Nance” concert series at Nance Plaza in Myrtle Beach scheduled for Thursday night has been moved to Oct. 6.

