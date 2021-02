CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper is reporting a power outage in the Carolina Forest area leaving more than 1,000 customers without power.

Santee Cooper’s outage map shows that 1,349 are currently affected by the outage that was reported at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

The outage is currently under investigation, according to officials. Officials estimate that power will be restored around 1:15 a.m.

