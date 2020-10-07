CCU cancels all education abroad programs for Spring 2021

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University announced Tuesday, they will be cancelling all education abroad programs for the Spring 2021 semester.

These programs include semester abroad programs, international internships, and faculty travel with students for research, competition, or conferences.

Due to the uncertainty of the timing of the institution moving to Phase 2, CCU has also made the decision to not offer faculty-led programs for the Spring and Summer 2021 semesters.

“We appreciate and respect the work that the faculty leaders proposing these programs have put into developing high quality educational offerings for our students, and we are reaching out to the Global Engagement Committee to recommend the process by which programs that had intended to travel in 2019-20 but were cancelled and those that were proposed for travel in 2020-21 should be considered moving forward,” the university said.

The university will also be placing on hold international visiting scholar request processing until December 1, 2020, when they will review conditions to determine if they can support hosting those scholars and departments for which we have received interest for Spring 2021.

