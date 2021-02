A rendering of the renovation for the Kimbel Library. (Source: Michael Benson)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The renovation of Coastal Carolina University’s Kimbel Library has the green light to begin.

The university has received approval from state agencies to start the first two phases of the project, according to a tweet from President Michael Benson.

The first phase with be a $10 million renovation, followed by the $29.8 million Library Learning Complex project in phase two.