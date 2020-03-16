CCU students will move to online model, asked to remain away from campus

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will move to an online learning model beginning March 23 until April 3. And all students are asked to remain away from campus.

“This move to online instruction is intended to secure academic progress for this term,” Daniel J. Ennis, provost, wrote on the school’s advisory page Sunday night. “We are determined to continue instruction despite these challenging conditions. I am confident courses will be competed, grades will be issued, and degrees will be awarded this spring, as they have been every term since this institution was founded.”

The university also asks all students to remain away from campus while online instruction is in place. Residential students who cannot remain off-campus may, in a limited number of circumstances, return to the residence halls only with prior approval.

University Housing will contact all residents via their @coastal.edu email address by the end of the day on Mondaywith additional information regarding the prior approval process. During this period, essential student services, including housing, dining, health, and safety, will be maintained on a modified basis.

Between now and March 23, students are asked to prepare for an extended period of online learning, and to become more familiar with CCU’s course management system (Moodle). Students are expected to ensure that they have the hardware and software necessary to study online and compete their academic work. Students needing assistance with this transition may reach out to Student Computing Services or Moodle Help. Chant 411 will continue to be available as well.

On Wednesday, all CCU students should log into Moodle between 8 a.m. and midnight to visit each of their course pages. By that time, instructors will have posted content for student review.

“Prior to April 3, our Emergency Management Team will consult with public health authorities to determine whether the University will return to normal operations or continue with online instruction,” Dr. Ennis announced.