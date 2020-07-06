Charleston native announces candidacy for President of the United States, touring SC to secure spot on November’s ballot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston native will tour South Carolina over the next two weeks in hopes of gathering 10,000 signatures needed to secure her spot on the ballot for November’s Presidential Election.

Jade Simmons launched a campaign earlier this year to run as an Independent against Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the upcoming election.

Before appearing on South Carolina’s ballot, Simmons must first gather thousands of signatures from potential voters.

She returned to the Palmetto State earlier this week with a team of 100 volunteers to help her accomplish the task.

“Home has always been a place of refuge where family and friends have loved me powerfully. Coming back now for the purpose of getting on the ballot in South Carolina is humbling,” said Simmons. “It gives me the opportunity to serve my home state powerfully and to give them an option they can trust will keep them top of heart and mind.”

Simmons kicked off the statewide tour in Charleston on July 3rd and will make appearances in other cities like Greenville, Columbia, Aiken, Orangeburg, and Beaufort.

“My team and our volunteers are committed to the goal of gathering at least 10,000 signatures, because we believe that Americans in all states should know there is a third option and have access to vote for all presidential candidates,” she said. “It is especially important to me that this goal is accomplished in my home state that I love, South Carolina.”

According to a release from her campaign, Simmons is currently listed as a registered write-in option for president in 41 states; however, South Carolina is one of eight states that require independent candidates gather 5% of the state’s voters from the last election in order to get on the ballot.

The other states include Mississippi, Oklahoma, Hawaii, Arkansas, South Dakota, Nevada and New Mexico.

To learn more about Jade Simmons and how you can sign the petition, visit www.operationrestoration2020.com.