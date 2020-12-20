Child killed in Clinton apartment fire, investigation ongoing

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – An apartment fire that killed a child overnight is under investigation in Clinton.

According to Laurens County Coroner Patti Canupp, a child died in the fire at Laudau Apartments on South Broad Street. Clinton Fire Department and SLED are investigating.

The Laurens County Coroner’s office has not yet identified the child who died. There is no word yet on what caused the fire or other injuries.

