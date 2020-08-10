City of Florence votes to extend State of Emergency an additional 60 days

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence’s State of Emergency related to the Coronavirus, has been extended an addition 60 days.

Florence City Council voted Monday to extend the State of Emergency, which will also require city council meetings to continue to be conducted via Zoom instead of in person.

