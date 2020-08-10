FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence’s State of Emergency related to the Coronavirus, has been extended an addition 60 days.
Florence City Council voted Monday to extend the State of Emergency, which will also require city council meetings to continue to be conducted via Zoom instead of in person.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- City of Florence votes to extend State of Emergency an additional 60 days
- 3 face human trafficking charges after massive weekend operation in Alabama
- Second suspect turns self in for Marion shooting, other suspects still wanted
- NC coworkers split ‘ridiculous’ $4 million lottery win
- Celebrity chef Rachael Ray escapes after home goes up in flames