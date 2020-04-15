City of Marion imposes curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The City of Marion has imposed a curfew effective Wednesday night to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew begins at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. It restricts the travel of people with the exception of to and from work and for healthcare.

“During the hours of the curfew, individuals shall stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights-of-way, and/or other public spaces in the City of Marion, including the premises of establishments that hold a City of Marion business license, except as provided herein.”

The curfew exempts law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, active duty military, health care providers and professionals, public works and utility workers.

Violators will be given a misdemeanor citation. The curfew will continue for 14 days.

Gov. McMaster issued a statewide “home or work order” on April 7 that stated, “All South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services.”