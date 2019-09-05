City of Myrtle Beach declares a civil emergency

Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 with 110 mph winds, tornado watch issued
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has declared a civil emergency due to Hurricane Dorian.

The Myrtle Beach area is experiencing hurricane-force winds today and tonight as Hurricane Dorian passes by just offshore from the Grand Strand.  A storm surge of several feet is expected, along with 7″ to 15″ inches of rain (more in some locations).  Several tornado warnings were been issued for the general area already.

The city urges caution by all residents and visitors, both during and after Hurricane Dorian.  Please take all precautions to protect life and property from this Category 2 or 3 storm, the city urges.

The declaration reads, “Under the authority of the constitution and statutes of the State of South Carolina and pursuant to the authority of Chapter 8 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Myrtle Beach, I, Brenda Bethune,  Mayor, hereby declare a state of civil emergency in the City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, due to Hurricane Dorian until further notice.” 

