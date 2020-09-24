Clean Energy Week: How South Carolina’s clean energy efforts compare to other states

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – About 16% of South Carolina’s energy production is from a renewable source.

Congressman Tom Rice says, though, more than half of the State’s energy consumption is emission-free. “We’re pretty high in the country, at least above the middle of the pack, in terms of emission-free energy production, but we need to do a lot more,” Rice said.

Just a few weeks ago, President Trump signed a moratorium against offshore drilling. Rice says while this won’t have direct implications on South Carolina’s clean energy efforts, he sees offshore wind energy as a potential option off the coast.

“They are pursuing that actually in Virginia and in other areas in the North,” Rice explained. “It hasn’t quite got to South Carolina yet, but I expect that they would.”

Congressman Rice says one clean energy source that has taken off in our area in recent years is solar energy, and it continues to do so.

“There is a new one that was just announced that’s going to be in Timmonsville up there next to Florence in the Pee Dee,” Rice said. “I think it’s a $20- or $30-million investment.”

Rice said that solar farm will be able to power 5,000 homes.

He also emphasized the impact to the environment of the drop in coal energy usage.

“South Carolina’s environment is what brings a lot of our prosperity,” he said. “It’s the reason why people want to vacation here. It’s the reason why people want to live here. We need to be very careful to protect that and I think what we’re doing is working.”

