Coast Guard rescues two men from capsized vessel outside of N. Charleston jetties

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) — Coast Guard crews rescued two people after their 40-foot vessel capsized outside of the North Charleston Jetties Friday, according to the USCG.

A Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene and saw the two men of the vessel as it was submerging, according to the USCG.

They were transferred to Station Charleston where a family member awaited their arrival.

A Coast Guard Station Charleston watchstanders received a call from one of the men on the boat at 11:16 p.m., stating their vessel was taking on water and needed assistance.

The two men had no injuries.

“Last night’s case demonstrates the importance of boater education and having life jackets readily available at a moment’s notice or even worn while boating,” said Petty Officer First Class Jason Rieling, Station Charleston officer on duty. “The men had the life jackets stowed and due to the rapid rise in water in the cabin couldn’t get them on.”

A commercial towing company is salvaging the vessel.

