Coast Guard responds to an overturned boat on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews are responding to an overturned boat call on the Intracoastal Waterway near Silvers Creek, past Bucksport Marina.
The call was dispatched to Horry County Fire Rescue, Coast Guard, MIGC, and SCDNR at 4:45 pm.
According to HCFR, crews are investigating with a dive team.
This is an ongoing situation. Count on News13 for updates.
