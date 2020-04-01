Coast RTA to go fare-free, announces other changes

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA will no longer require fares beginning Thursday until further notice.

Coast RTA is also asking passengers to enter and exit through the door at the rear of the bus when available, they said in a press release. Seats at the front of the bus will be limited to help with social distancing between riders and operators.

Coast RTA said passengers with wheelchairs and other mobility devices will still be able to board using the ramp at the front of the bus. The wheelchairs and other mobility devices can be secured at the front of the bus.

Coast RTA encourages passengers to only use the transportation for essential purposes and to avoid public transit if they, or someone in their household is sick.

Passengers can get the latest information by calling Coast RTA Customer Service at 843-488-0865, their website, and social media.

