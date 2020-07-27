Coastal Carolina University gets $95M gift from anonymous donor described as under 30, living in Alabama

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) Coastal Carolina University has received a $95 million planned gift from an anonymous donor.

This gift will provide unprecedented future funding for the University’s academic and athletic programs.

The donor describes himself as an African-American entrepreneur and philanthropist under 30-years-old living in Alabama with a background in financial services and agriculture. He is committed to initiatives that support the health and betterment of communities. He is also involved with several institutions in Alabama, including Miles College, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities. In addition, he is exploring supporting other HBCUs in neighboring states for further substantive philanthropic efforts.

“This transformational gift will forever impact Coastal Carolina University,” said CCU President David DeCenzo, Ph.D. “We are extremely grateful for the donor’s faith in the University’s mission. Without question, this donation will provide tremendous financial support for Coastal Carolina’s future growth and development.”

The donor’s finance and legal teams as well as his financial consulting company have worked diligently with CCU’s Office for Philanthropy to finalize the details of this major financial commitment.

“Coastal Carolina is an up-and-coming university on the verge of greatness,” said the donor. “During my visit to campus, I was struck by its overall beauty and cordial atmosphere. With its proximity to Myrtle Beach and strong academic and athletic programs, I firmly believe Coastal Carolina is well on its way to becoming recognized as one of the top public, liberal arts institutions in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this gift will serve as impetus for others to fully support this wonderful university.”