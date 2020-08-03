Coastal Grand Mall to close early ahead of Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Due to the inclement weather as Isaias approaches the coast, Coastal Grand Mall will be closing at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Department store and restaurant hours may vary.  Additional updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page as they become available.

