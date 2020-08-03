MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Due to the inclement weather as Isaias approaches the coast, Coastal Grand Mall will be closing at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Department store and restaurant hours may vary. Additional updates will be posted on their website and Facebook page as they become available.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Coastal Grand Mall to close early ahead of Isaias
- Sea turtle nests on Oak Island face danger as Isaias rolls in; volunteers work to keep them safe
- Red fox with Instagram account euthanized after Colorado woman ‘kidnaps’ it
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check
- Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays begin Aug. 3