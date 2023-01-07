HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina lost 81-66 at Marshall University on Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Coastal Carolina University had four players hit double figures in scoring.

CCU (7-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) only shot just above 37 percent from the field, but they did hit 10 three-pointers in the game.

Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey entered the game as the leading scorer in the Sun Belt and finished with a game-high 27 points.

The Chanticleers will travel to Old Dominion on Thursday, Jan. 12, for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The Chants will then travel to Georgia State for a matchup on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. ET.