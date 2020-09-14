Collision downs powerlines and blocks Hwy 707

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — A collision on Hwy 707 has traffic backed up, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident that has power lines down and the roadway blocked is at Hwy 707 and Luttie Road.

SCHP is on scene and advises to avoid the area.

