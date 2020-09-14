SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — A collision on Hwy 707 has traffic backed up, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident that has power lines down and the roadway blocked is at Hwy 707 and Luttie Road.
SCHP is on scene and advises to avoid the area.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Rental businesses rely on fall tourism to last the year
- Collision downs powerlines and blocks Hwy 707
- Concerns about a US Census undercount mount
- A small taste of fall and some more rain this week
- Horry County Schools to continue with hybrid learning through Sept. 25