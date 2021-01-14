Colorado group wants people to put up blue lights to honor anniversary of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM/WBTW) — Tuesday afternoon a small group of women in the Lorson Ranch, Colorado neighborhood put up lights in honor of the little boy whose remains were found in Florida last year.

On January 27, 2020, Gannon’s step-mother Letecia Stauch reported him missing from their Fountain-area home. On March 2 Letecia was arrested in Myrtle Beach on murder charges in connection to his death.

This month marks the one year anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. The women who organized switching the regular light bulbs with blue ones want the community to come together to support one another.

“I just want everybody that sees this to share the story share the story nationwide send it to your friends all over the country,” neighbor Monica Denny said. “Let’s let everybody in the world know that these kids are not forgotten and shine those blue lights in your community for those that are missing.”

Letecia Stauch was employed with Horry County Schools from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015, according to Lisa Bourcier, spokesperson for the district. Letecia Stauch started her employment in the district as a para-professional and held this position until 2012. She then worked as a special education teacher until her resignation.

Stauch’s teaching certificate was suspended in March over the killing, according to the State Department of Education. Her certificate was suspended because the board believed she posed a risk to the students.

Stauch’s certificate is suspended until the matter is resolved, according to the documents.

According to court documents, Letecia is currently in the competency process before a trial will begin. There have been delays due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.