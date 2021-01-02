Community members pay tribute to fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Community members have brought flowers, notes, and food to the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department in honor of Sgt. Gordon William Best who died Friday while responding to a call.

Sgt. Best was just 30-years-old when he died Friday morning while responding to a shots fired call in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach resident Brooklyn Kennedy said she didn’t know Sgt. Best but wanted to pay her respects.

“I have a son whose anxious to join the police academy so when I heard of the tragedy that happened to this policeman, I just felt I had to stop and leave a little note for the family and just to make sure that they know that the family of North Myrtle Beach is looking out for them,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said she’s lived in North Myrtle Beach for 3 years now and said it’s nice to see the community come together in tough times like this.

“The people are wonderful, it’s a very tight knit community so I know the people are very appreciative of his service to the community, I know I am and I’m a newbie so I’m grateful,” Kennedy said.

Sgt. Best leaves behind his wife, Taylor and their two children, Braxton age 4 and Blakely age 2.

Image Courtesy of Fundthefirst.com

“I hope his family finds healing and hope in this tragedy somehow but know that the city and the family is behind their family,” Kennedy said.

This is the department’s first loss of an officer while on duty. KC Canterbury, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Coastal Carolina Lodge 12 said it’s difficult anytime to lose an officer.

“It’s never easy whether it’s the first one or a couple over a long period of time. It’s never gonna be easy and it’s not gonna get any easier,” Canterbury said.

Canterbury said the Fraternal Order of Police contacts the department when something like this happens and asks to help in any way.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, both blood and blue, and anything the department or family needs, please reach out to us and we’ll do whatever we can to help you out,” Canterbury said.

A fundraiser has been established for Sgt. Best’s family. A link to that can be found here or below.

LATEST HEADLINES: