Bottling company to bring 70 jobs to Florence County with $70M investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Niagara Bottling plans to establish a manufacturing plant in Florence County, adding a projected 70 new jobs over the next five years.

Niagara Bottling is building a 502,320-square-foot facility at Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park. The facility is expected to open in early 2021, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Niagara Bottling is very excited to establish our newest manufacturing facility in Florence, South Carolina,” Niagara Bottling Executive Vice President, Brian Hess said. “We chose Florence as our new home for a number of reasons including what we felt was a highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure and workforce.”

The company is investing $70 million in the project.

“When a company like Niagara Bottling decides to invest in South Carolina and our citizens, it signals to the world that South Carolina is open for business,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “This $70 million investment is a real reason to celebrate in Florence County and throughout South Carolina.”

Anyone looking to join the Niagara Bottling team can visit their website.

Niagara Bottling is a producer and distributor of bottled water and beverages.