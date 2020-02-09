Congressman Rice gives first-class seat to mom and her baby

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Congressman Tom Rice gave up his first-class seat Friday to a mom and her baby.

Rice took to Facebook Friday to tell the story.

His post said he met Haley and Hampton while in the boarding area, waiting on their flight to Myrtle Beach. The pair was on its way to see Hampton’s grandmother in Murrells Inlet.

The flight was delayed for hours because of the weather, but since ‘Little Hampton had a long day and was a little tired,’ Rice gave them his first-class seat.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this.

Rice decided to give away his first-class airline seat to a soldier returning home back in December.

This time, he said, “I rode in the back, but you better believe I was smiling!”

