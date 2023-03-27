MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Monday when a crane overturned at a construction site and smashed into an adjacent hotel on N. Ocean Boulevard, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Everyone was evacuated from the Boardwalk Beach Resort after the crane tipped over and hit the railing and balcony on the side of the hotel.
The construction site is in the 2200 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, and the fire department is urging everyone to avoid the area so that crews can work safely.
Count on News13 for updates
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.