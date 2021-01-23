Conway alley to be next Coastal Carolina University art project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University students are set to make ‘Teal Alley’ the next art installment in downtown Conway on Saturday.

The alley is located across from the city’s Garden Walk on 3rd Ave.

  • Courtesy: CCU
  • Courtesy: CCU
  • Courtesy: CCU
  • Courtesy: CCU

CCU assistant professor of visual arts, Yvette Arendt is leading the Teal Alley Mural internship where students will bring the mural design to life in partnership with Conway Downtown Alive,

Weather permitting, the painting will commence today and continue throughout the spring semester.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories