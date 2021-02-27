Conway Animal Hospital offers pet boarding for those impacted by flooding

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway Animal Hospital is offering boarding options for pets to those impacted by the flooding.

The animal hospital is located at 3304 4th Avenue in Conway.

“We are aware of the rising floodwaters in our area and how clients are being affected. We are devastated for those affected,” Conway Animal Hospital said in a Facebook post.

The post says that the animal hospital has ‘plenty’ of indoor boarding space available as well as multiple pet boarding areas.

If you are in need, call 843-488-2442.