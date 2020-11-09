Conway holds annual Holiday Open House, encourages residents to shop local

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Downtown Conway kicked off the holiday season this weekend by holding their annual open house.

Select merchants opened their doors to the public Sunday, encouraging shoppers to shop local and support small businesses.

The message today was ‘Shop local’.

“Everybody needs to think, shop local. We need you. We need you to shop local to keep us downtown,” Angie Johnson, Co-owner of ‘Curtain N Things’ said.

Shop owners say that shopping local is important now more than ever due to the pandemic shutting down businesses early in the year.

“I recommend everyone to shop small town, especially with what we’re going through in the economy now. Help us all build our businesses,” Lisa Abshire, Owner of ‘Southern Roots Boutique’ said.

Johnson said despite being closed for 5 weeks, sales have been good.

“Since we opened back up we’ve been really good, people are starting to shop again and get out so we’re thankful for that and we really appreciate it,” Johnson said.

And shop owners say they support one another.

“We have a lot of great shops downtown, we try to help and support each other”

The event was held from 1-4 pm today but the shops will be open every day except Sunday from now on.

