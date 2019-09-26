Conway pharmacy settles allegations of controlled substances violations

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Nye’s Pharmacy, of Conway, has agreed to pay $185,000 to resolve allegations that it failed to abide by recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.

The claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only. Nye’s does not admit wrongdoing or liability.

The allegations claim the pharmacy filled prescriptions without confirming that they served a legitimate medical purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. The settlement also requires Nye’s to comply with heightened reporting requirements for a two year period.

“Pharmacies have a duty to ensure that they track and dispense controlled substances in compliance with the law,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “Doctors and pharmacists are uniquely positioned to assist in preventing the abuse and diversion of controlled substances. Adhering to the basic rules of recordkeeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic.”

This matter was investigated by Dawn Bauer and Adam Roberson of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant United States Attorneys Tina Cundari and James Leventis of the Columbia office.