Conway police ask for help identifying person of interest

CONWAY, SC – The Conway Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest.
The department has received multiple reports from the Pecan Grove subdivision of vehicles being illegally entered.
Police say the person pictured below was caught on video checking door handles.
If anyone has information on the identity of the person in the photographs below, please contact the Conway Police Department’s investigation unit at (843) 248-1790.
