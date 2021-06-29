Conway Police Department hosts Camp G.R.E.A.T to reduce gang violence and bullying

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department is hosting its annual summer program, camp G.R.E.A.T., as a way to help reduce gang violence and bullying.

Camp G.R.E.A.T. stands for gang resistance education and training which teaches kids how to develop coping, resistance and communication skills.

Officials say, this is the 14th year for the camp. The camp lasts for seven weeks and is aimed at the age group where kids start to develop their identity. Lieutenant Darren Alston believes the camp can help kids develop the skills they need to not get involved in gangs and bullying.

“Build character, build self-esteem, so that if they are approached by gang members and any type of negative activity, they will know how to respond to it negatively and turn it away,” Alston said.

Alston said this has to be taught at an early age. Jayla Hemingway is just 10-years-old. She said the camp has helped her develop the skills she needs to say no to gangs and bullying.

“Helping people, non-bullying and gang resistance,” Hemingway said.