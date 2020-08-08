Conway Police on scene of collision on Hwy 501, injuries reported

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Conway Police Department is on the scene of a collision at Cox Ferry Rd and Hwy 501.

Police say injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in that area and are asked to use caution.

Conway Police posted to Facebook saying, “remember to #MoveOverSlowDown when you see emergency lights”.

