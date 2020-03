COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina prison officials say a Conway woman brought tobacco into a state prison.

Authorities charged Sunayyaha Lakisha Riley Nichols, 38, with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy after an incident at the Kershaw Correctional Institution on Jan. 19. The charges involve 164 grams of tobacco.

The tobacco was concealed in black electrical tape, according to the arrest warrant.

An inmate at the prison will also face charges.