Conway woman charged with attempted murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A 60-year-old Conway woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she fired bullets into a man’s truck.

Horry County police charged Denise Cannon Carter after an incident on New Home Circle at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the police report, a fight ensued over the victim being asked repeatedly to leave the location.

Police said Carter called law enforcement earlier about the man not wanting to leave and “it had been going on too long.” Carter told police she received a phone call from an officer who told her she had to wait for the eviction process to get the man evicted from the location, according to the report. She stated she was tired of his threats and nothing being done about it, police reported.

The officer then received a call that the man was at the Loris Police Department with bullet holes in his truck. He said Carter shot at him, according to the officer. The weapon was collected and placed into evidence.

Carter remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.