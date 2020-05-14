CORE partnered with Robeson County Health Department; offering free Covid-19 testing

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – The Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) team partnered with the Robeson County Health Department to give free Covid-19 testing. Today was the pilot launch at Robeson Community College. CORE contributed 2,000 Covid-19 kits for free. Melissa Packer, Asst. Health Director at Robeson County Health Department, showed News 13 the drive thru process.

“Just look closely how our numbers have risen,” Melissa Packer said.

The department is asking for people to stay in their cars and to roll down their windows only two inches to give documents. You must be sixteen years old to be tested and the department asks that you preregister online. There you will find he locations and times available for you to go get tested.

Preregister link below:

https://robeson.curativeinc.com/welcome

Melissa Packer, Asst. Health Director, says if you do not have access to registering online they can assist you on site. “When they register they are actually given a link to a video tutorial that they can watch in advance so the can a better idea of how to conduct the test,” Packer says.

After you are registered you will then drive to different stations where you will check in and be tested. At this location Packer says they are collecting samples through oral fluid and it is a self administered test. Below is a video demonstrating how samples will be collected.

Test results will take about 3-5 days to come back in which you will receive those via the email you registered with.