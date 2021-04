AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Deputy Coroner releases the name of a woman who died in a crash Friday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Candace Alford,32, of Conway was involved in a deadly crash on Nichols Hwy.

Alford was transported to Conway Medical Center where she died of multiple traumatic injuries around 6:48 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Count on News13 for more updates.