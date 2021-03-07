County searches for volunteers, says littering has decreased due to pandemic

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) – Leigh Kane with Horry County Government Planning and Zoning says there are fewer volunteers coming out to help with larger clean-ups because of the pandemic.

Kane says areas may look more littered than usual because of heavy rainfall and trash is accumulating in low-lying areas.

“When you are going up and down the roadways, you definitely may see litter more often,” said Kane. “It makes it more visible than if they are grown up and the litter is hitting into vegetation.”

Kane also says because of the pandemic, litter trends this year for rural areas are much smaller than usual because of less travel and more people are staying home.

“We are not seeing as much of a trend as you would normally think with more people being at home. You also have to think too that fewer people traveling here to vacation so that means less trash and litter,” said Kane.

Kane says the county is looking for volunteers to help with litter and trash clean up.

“It’s actually some of the smaller roads that Keep Horry County Beautiful is a little bit more concerned about, more of the local roads and that’s where we really do need church groups and volunteer group families,” said Kane.