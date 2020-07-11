COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Extended for City of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Mark Kruea, the Public Information Director for the City of Myrtle Beach said the order is valid for 30 days unless ended sooner and it can be extended again if needed.

