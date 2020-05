HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – A crash has brought down utility lines and injured one person in Horry County on Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are asking drivers to please avoid the area of Highway 905 and Rainbow Road. A single-vehicle wreck with injuries brought down utility lines and closed the roadway.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries. This call was dispatched at 7:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is one the scene.